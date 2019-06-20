Beef Braciole — Rolled Stuffed Beef — Puglia-Style
6 thin pieces of beef, preferably thin-sliced sirloin tip, about 3-4 inches X 3-4 inches
6 small chunks of parmesan cheese
3 large garlic cloves, peeled and cut in half
12 flat-leave parsley leaves
3-4 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup dry white wine
28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes
salt to taste
1 lb. orecchiette pasta
special equipment: 6 toothpicks
Lay the pieces of beef out flat on a clean work surface. Place a piece of cheese, a piece of garlic, and 2 parsley leaves in the center of the bottom third of the slice. Roll up the beef around the cheese-garlic-parsley, so you have a “jelly-roll” of beef. Secure the end by threading a toothpick to keep it closed. Repeat with all the beef slices.
Pour the oil in a large saucepan that can hold the rolled beef in one layer. Place the meat in and then put on the stove to heat. Start at medium until the braciole starts to simmer. Cook at a lively simmer until meat is browned on all sides. Add the wine. Let evaporate some, then add the tomatoes. Season with salt to taste. Cook with a cover askew, and at a slow simmer, for about 1 hour to 1 hour and a half — until the meat is fork tender.
When meat is done, bring a pasta pot of water to a boil. Season with salt, add pasta, and cook until al dente. Serve pasta with sauce for the meat, along with the braciole.
