Serves 6-8
28 ounce can of whole San Marzano tomatoes
1 large onion diced
6-8 small Yukon or blue potatoes or 2 large diced
1 small eggplant pealed and diced
1 red bell pepper diced
1 Zucchini diced
1 cup mushrooms diced
4 garlic cloves smashed
2 bay leaves
½ cup torn fresh basil
Salt and pepper to taste
¼ C extra virgin Olive Oil
In a large stock pot heat olive oil, onions, peppers, garlic and saute. Add potatoes and eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms and saute for 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and crush roughly with hands. Add bay leaf, basil and season with salt and pepper. Let simmer at least 20 minutes uncovered. Add some water or vegetable stock if it becomes too dry. Serve with crusty bread and plenty of grated parmesan or pecorino romano!
