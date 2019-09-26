Serves 4-6
1 loaf day old Italian bread or baguette
2 cans artichoke hearts rinsed
12 cloves garlic
½ cup fresh lemon juice
1 bunch flat leaf Italian parsley
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
Pre heat oven to 425 degrees. Slice bread into pieces ½ inch.
Heat grill pan or outdoor grill. Rub garlic on one side of bread and brush with olive oil. Grill both sides for grill marks form and they are crispy.
Toss artichoke hearts and garlic in olive oil. Place on sheet pan and roast in oven till browned on edges. Remove from oven and place in bowl of food processor. Add lemon juice and olive oil slowly while running. Add parsley and pulse till blended in. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange bread on platter and spread artichoke mixture on top. Garnish with parsley leaf and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.