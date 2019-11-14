Serves 6
1 package Manicotti pasta (14)
1 pint ricotta cheese
¾ cup grated parmesan
½ cup shredded mozzarella
1 large egg
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
¼ cup fresh basil
Salt and pepper to taste
1 quart favorite tomato sauce
Cook manicotti in salted boiling water for 7 minutes. Drain, rinse with cold water and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl whisk together ricotta, parmesan, chopped herbs, egg, salt and pepper. In a shallow baking dish ladle enough sauce to cover bottom. Fill a pastry bag with cheese mixture and pipe into past tubes. Place tubes in baking dish, cover with sauce, shredded mozzarella and more parmesan. Bake for about 30 minutes till cheese is starting to brown and bubbly. Enjoy first then you can have your Thanksgiving Turkey!
