Serves 6 - 8
1 Large Eggplant cubed and roasted
¼ cup Extra virgin olive oil
1 medium onion diced
2 stalks celery diced
4 garlic cloves smashed
1 red bell pepper diced
3 tbsp capers
8 fresh basil leaves torn
½ bunch fresh parsley leaves
¼ cup chopped green olives
¼ cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup golden raisins
1 28 ounce can san Marzano tomatoes
1 tsp dark cocoa powder
1 pinch of sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Peel and dice eggplant, toss in olive oil, salt and pepper, pace on baking sheet. Roast in oven for 20 minutes till slightly charred and softened. While eggplant is roasting heat oil over medium heat in a large sauce pan or skillet. Saute’ onions, celery, red pepper and garlic till softened. Add chopped olives and capers to pan. Saute for another minute or two then add tomatoes crushing with your hand as you add. Add cooked eggplant, vinegar and sugar. Turn heat to low and let cook for 20 to 30 minutes till mixture thickens. Turn heat off and add raisins, fresh herbs and cocoa powder.
You can serve with crostini at room temperature or cover and chill overnight. It will be even better the next day!
