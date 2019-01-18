Prepare dough for baking.
Spread white sauce on the base of the dough.
Top with chopped collard greens, white beans, pickled onions, tennshootoe ham, cornbread crumble and mozzarella cheese.
Bake until cheese is melted and crust is slightly browned.
Prepare dough for baking.
Spread white sauce on the base of the dough.
Top with chopped collard greens, white beans, pickled onions, tennshootoe ham, cornbread crumble and mozzarella cheese.
Bake until cheese is melted and crust is slightly browned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.