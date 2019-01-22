Tarragon simple syrup:
2 cups Granulated sugar
2 cups water
1 bunch fresh tarragon leaves
Place all ingredients in a pot and bring to boil. Turn off heat and steep overnight to extract tarragon flavor. Reserve for watermelon ice.
Coconut pudding:
2 cans coconut milk
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 ounce or 1 envelope Knox powdered gelatin
Place half the coconut milk, sugar, and powder gelatin in a bowl allowing time for the gelatin to hydrate. Place coconut gelatin mixture in a heavy bottomed pot over low heat to melt or liquify mixture. Do not over heat. Add melted coconut mixture to the other coconut milk and stir to combine. Be sure when combing the two it is lump free.
Watermelon and tarragon ice:
1 each watermelon juice or 2 quarts
1 cup tarragon simple syrup
Juice of 1 lime
All ingredients in a metal pan and freeze. It is important to periodically stir during the freezing process to ensure the tarragon syrup is evenly dispersed. Once frozen. Use fork to scrape ice. Reserve for service
