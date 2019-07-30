Serves 6
8 peaches, peeled and sliced into 1/4” wedges
1/2 cup light brown sugar (packed)
4 tbsp melted unsalted butter
2 tbsp sugar
Preheat oven to 400*. In a large mixing bowl toss the sliced peaches with the brown sugar and melted butter until all are well coated. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the peaches evenly on the sheet. Sprinkle the peaches with 2 tbsp of sugar. Place in oven and roast for 20 minutes. Once roasted, remove the peaches from the oven and allow to cool for about 10 minutes. Place peaches in an airtight container and chill for 6 hours or overnight.
To make the Cream Cheese Mousse:
8oz softened cream cheese
1/2 cup sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
Zest from 1 lemon
18 vanilla sandwich cookies
1/2 sliced almonds
1 cup raspberry jam
Fresh Raspberries
Fresh mint
Using your hand mixer, beat the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla on high until the mixture is combined and smooth. Add heavy whipping cream and once again beat on high until the mixture holds its shape and reaches the consistency of a mousse or buttercream icing.
Place the vanilla sandwich cookies in a food processor and pulse to make fine crumbs. Yes, leave the cream filling in the cookies. If you don’t have a food processor just place the cookies in a plastic bag and beat to make crumbs. Add sliced almonds and toss.
To build your dessert:
Using individual parfait glasses or old fashioned highball glasses start to build your dessert. Start with a layer of the crumbled cookies. Next, add about a tablespoon of raspberry jam. (I like to heat the jam in the microwave for about 20 seconds just so it spreads over the cookies easier.) Next, layer in a large dollop of the cream cheese mousse. Next, layer in a few peaches. Continue this process until you reach the top of the glass. Top each with a dollop of the cream cheese mousse, a couple of fresh raspberries, and a mint leaf or two for garnish! Sit back and enjoy!
