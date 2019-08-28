Ingredients:
3lb Bone in short rib
TT Salt and Pepper
3ea Garlic Cloves
1ea Rosemary Sprig
1oz Brandy 2oz
Butter
*Cooking oil as needed
Method:
Dry and liberally season the short rib with salt and pepper 30 minutes before cook.
After the rib has set for 30 minutes, pat dry to remove any moisture from its exterior. Heat a heavy bottom sauté pan to medium - high heat and add enough cooking oil to cover the bottom of the pan.
Sear the short rib on each side, until golden brown and crispy, about 4 - 5minutes per side.
Remove rib from pan and allow to cool to room temp before placing into a vacuum bag or zip lock bag.
Add the garlic, rosemary, brandy and butter to the bag before sealing.
Using a sous - vide machine or immersion circulator, set the machine for 158f/70c for the water bath. Place bag in the circulating bath for 24hours.
Remove from bath the next day, allow to rest for 30 minutes before removing from the bag. Then finish on a hot grill or oven until hot (finishing on a wood grill is
preferred).
Serve with desired sauce. (Example: beef jus, horseradish cream, onion caramel, or just on its own)
