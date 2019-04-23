Ingredients
- 3/4 cup Dark Chocolate Chunks divided
- 1/2 cup Maple Syrup
- 1/4 cup Cocoa Powder
- 1/4 cup Coconut Oil or Ghee
- 1/4 cup Cassava Flour
- 1/4 tsp Salt
- 1/4 tsp Baking Soda
- 2 Eggs
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F and lightly oil an 8 x 8-inch pan.
- In a small saucepan over low heat, melt 1/2 cup dark chocolate chunks, maple syrup, cocoa powder and coconut oil or ghee. Whisk frequently while melting and let cool to just slightly warm.
- While chocolate mixture cools, combine flour, salt and baking soda in a small bowl. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs and vanilla until thick and foamy.
- Fold cooled chocolate mixture into the eggs until evenly combined. Add dry ingredients and remaining 1/4 cup chocolate pieces and fold into chocolate mixture until no streaks of flour are visible.
- Pour into prepared pan and smooth evenly. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20-25 minutes. Let cool, then slice and serve.
