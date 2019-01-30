Ingredients
- 30g garlic (2 tablespoons)
- 500g squash (4 cups)
- 275g onion (1 ¼ cups)
- 1100g water (roughly 4 2/3 cups)
- 5g cumin (1 teaspoon)
- 3g Cardamom (a little less than ¼ tablespoon)
- 75g sherry vinegar (1/3 cup)
- 85g honey (2/3 cup)
- 4 bay leaves
- 1 bunch parsley
- 1 bunch Thyme
Directions
- Toast the onion, garlic, squash for five minutes in pot.
- Add the cumin, cardamom, vinegar, honey, water, and herbs.
- Let the soup simmer for 45 minutes.
- Remove bay leaves and herbs.
- Add all ingredients to blender and blend.
- Season to taste.
- Garnish the bowl with extra virgin olive oil and croutons.
