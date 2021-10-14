Butter chicken bowls with rice Updated 3 hrs ago Updated 3 hrs ago | Posted on Oct 14, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cassy Joy Garcia talks about what is different about her cookbook. She demonstrates some of the recipes from her book. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo credit Kristen KilpatrickFrom COOK ONCE DINNER FIX by Cassy Joy Garcia. Copyright © 2021 by Cassy Joy Garcia. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Top 4 Headlines Nashville comedian said he was accused of car break-ins for being Black Nashville comedian said he was accused of car break-ins for being Black Racy text messages may be ploy to gain personal information Racy text messages may be ploy to gain personal information Police identify man found in burning van near Goodlettsville Police identify man found in burning van near Goodlettsville Metro parks dept requesting $850k to renovate a park with a large homeless community Metro parks dept requesting $850k to renovate a park with a large homeless community Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Parents upset over Clarksville School lunches Justina Latimer Updated Oct 8, 2021 Man dies after road rage shooting in Antioch Chuck Morris Updated Oct 12, 2021 Tennessee National Guard member arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation Tony Garcia, Content Producer Updated Oct 10, 2021 Mick Jagger hits Broadway ahead of Saturday's show Tony Garcia, Content Producer Updated Oct 10, 2021 2 men fleeing from traffic crash struck and killed on I-24 near I-440 interchange Chuck Morris Updated Oct 11, 2021 Nashville bar under investigation after band sets fire on inside and outside Carley Gordon Updated 1 hr ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.