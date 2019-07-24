1.5 oz Blanco Tequila
.75 oz Lime
1 oz wood-fired peach puree/syrup
.75 oz Giffard Peach liqueur
Shake. Serve on the rocks with salt rim and grilled peach slice.
wood-fired peach puree
200 ml honey
200 ml warm water
8 ripe peaches
mix together warm water and honey until the honey dissolves into a syrup. cut peaches in quarters and soak in syrup overnight. grill peach quarters over wood. char marks are good. move the peaches to lesser heat and cover with the grill lid or some sort of dish to trap the smoke in for about 45 mins-an hour. you'll want to get a solid combination of char and smoke without over-powering the natural flavor and sweetness of the peaches. don't be afraid to take a little sample bite here and there. blend honey syrup and grilled peaches in a blender to make a puree/syrup.
