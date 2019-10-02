Yield: 4 Qt.
6 ea.
Red Onion, peeled & cut in half
1 ea.
Pineapple, small diced
2 ea.
Jalapeno, small diced
3 TB.
Mustard Seeds
5 ea.
Limes, juiced
3 TB
Garlic, minced
½ cup
Sugar
2 ea.
Red Bell Pepper, small diced
4 TB.
Cornstarch
2 cup
Applecider Vin.
1 cup
Cilantro
TT
Salt
- Char Red Onions on grill.
- Combine all diced and minced ingredients. Add seeds and cilantro also.
- Sweat till tender.
- Combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt. mix.
- Add mixture to sauteed ingredients then add liquids.
- Heat on med/high while stirring constantly to desired consistency.
Yield: 4 Qt.
6 ea.
Red Onion, peeled & cut in half
1 ea.
Pineapple, small diced
2 ea.
Jalapeno, small diced
3 TB.
Mustard Seeds
5 ea.
Limes, juiced
3 TB
Garlic, minced
½ cup
Sugar
2 ea.
Red Bell Pepper, small diced
4 TB.
Cornstarch
2 cup
Applecider Vin.
1 cup
Cilantro
TT
Salt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.