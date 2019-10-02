5 cup

Fresh lime juice

1 ¼ cup

Soy sauce

10 cup

Salad Oil

2 ½ cup 

Honey

½ cup

Garlic, Minced

½ cup

Chili Powder

½ cup

Cumin

½ cup

Onion Powder

¼ cup

Paprika

¼ cup

Salt

¼ cup

Black Pepper, Ground

1 ¾ cup

Crushed Red Pepper

1.      Place all ingredients in a large cambro

2.      Process with the large stick blender until completely smooth.

3.      Store in refrigerator

Place all ingredients

