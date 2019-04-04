- 4ea 4oz balls burrata
- 4oz dry cured black olives
- 1 lemon, cut into segments
- zest of 1 lemon
- 4 oz pea pesto (to follow)
- 4oz lemon scented bread crumbs (to follow)
- extra virgin olive oil
- sea salt
- black pepper
- 4oz n’duja sausage (optional)
- 12 mint leaves ripped
- pea tendrils
- for pesto
- 6oz blanched sweet peas
- 3oz olive oil
- 8 cloves garlic, roasted
- juice oil 1 lemon
- zest of 1 lemon
- 2 oz grated parmesan cheese
- salt & pepper to taste
- in a blender, puree the peas with olive oil, if it becomes to thick add ice water to consistency.
- While blending add the remaining ingredients until smooth
- Season with salt & pepper to tasted
- For the bread crumbs
- Using old dry bread, crumbled in a food processor until medium fine
- In a sauté pan, add ½ c olive oil over medium heat
- Crush 2 cloves of garlic and add to the oil
- Let toasts of 3 minutes without burning
- Add the bread crumbs and toast until golden brown
- Season with salt, pepper and zest of 1 lemon
- To assemble
- On a plate spread the pesto into any fashion desirable
- Break open the burrata but keeping the bottom together
- Place onto the pesto
- Season with crunchy salt and olive oil
- Top with the lemon segments, bread crumbs and olives
- Make a “salad “of the pea tendrils and mint, dressed with olive oil and lemon zest
- Place on the burrata
- Strewn the n’duja around the plate
