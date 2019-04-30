Ingredients
- 1 head of roasted broccoli
- 1 hardboiled egg (chopped)
- Grated pecorino cheese
- Bread crumbs
- Caesar dressing (recipe below)
- Cracked black pepper
Dressing ingredients
- 2 cups of olive oil
- 8 anchovies
- 3 tablespoons of sherry vinegar
- 2 lemons (zest and juice)
- 8 cloves of roasted garlic
- 3 egg yolks
- Salt and pepper
Dressing directions
- Blend all ingredients except for the oil
- Once blended, slowly incorporate the oil until smooth
Directions
- Put cheese, egg, breadcrumbs and cracked black pepper on the roasted broccoli
Serve with the Caesar dressing
