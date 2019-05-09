YIELD: Serves 4
METHOD: Direct grilling
PREP TIME: 5 minutes
COOKING TIME: 4 to 8 minutes
HEAT SOURCE: Grill
YOU’LL ALSO NEED: A Microplane or other fine-hole grater
WHAT ELSE: I take a savory approach to these steaks, basting them with Shallot Sage Butter and grating fresh horseradish root on top. (It’s amazing how fiery fresh horseradish invigorates the smoky meat.) Alternatively, you could take the sweet route, seasoning the steaks with barbecue rub instead of salt and pepper, and slathering them with your favorite sweet barbecue sauce in place of the butter.
INGREDIENTS
Vegetable oil, for oiling the grill grate
2 pounds barbecued brisket (about 4 pounds uncooked; see pages 25 to 35), cut across the grain into 1¼-inch-thick slices
Coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Shallot Sage Butter (recipe follows)
A 2-inch chunk of fresh horseradish root, peeled
1. Set up your grill for direct grilling (see page 81) and heat to high. Brush or scrape the grill grate clean and oil it well.
2. Season the brisket slices on both sides with salt and pepper. Brush the slices on both sides with half the Shallot Sage Butter; set the remaining butter aside.
3. Arrange the brisket slices on the grill running diagonal to the bars of the grate. Grill until browned on the bottom, 2 to 4 minutes, giving each slice a quarter turn halfway through to lay on a crosshatch of grill marks.
4. Gently flip the brisket slices and grill the other side the same way, 2 to 4 minutes more.
5. Serve the brisket steaks hot off the grill, with the remaining Shallot Sage Butter spooned over them and the fresh horseradish grated on top with a Microplane or other fine-hole grater.
SHALLOT SAGE BUTTER
Yield: Makes ½ cup
Shallot Sage Butter brings a Mediterranean note to a smoked meat with deep American roots. Allium lovers can substitute garlic for the shallots.
INGREDIENTS
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
2 to 3 large shallots, peeled and minced (½ cup)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage leaves (plus an optional handful of whole leaves; see What Else)
Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the shallots and sage and cook until just beginning to brown, 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and keep at room temperature until ready to use. Reheat the butter gently if it solidifies.
