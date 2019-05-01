2 sheets puff pastry (you can also use filo dough)
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/3 cup grated Swiss cheese
1 cup of cottage cheese
1 large egg
Salt and pepper
2 large eggs
1 tbsp. sesame , Nigella or poppy seeds for topping (optional)
Nonstick cooking oil spray
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a mixing bowl, combine feta, Swiss, cottage, 1 egg, a pinch of salt and a pinch of black pepper. Use a fork to mix ingredients together till well blended. Make sure to break up any large crumbles of feta with the fork.
- On a lightly floured surface, unfold the puff pastry sheets. Use a rolling pin to roll out the sheets to a 12x12 inch squares. Cut the sheet of puff pastry dough into equal-sized squares.
- Place 1 scant tablespoon of the cheese filling in the center of each dough square. Fold the dough squares by grasping one corner and folding it over to the opposite corner to make triangles. Pinch firmly along the outer open edge of the triangles to seal (You can also crimp the edges with the tines of a fork)
- Spray your baking sheets with nonstick cooking spray or line with parchment paper. Place Bourekas on each sheet, evenly spaced, giving them some room to expand during baking. 6. In a small bowl, whisk 1 egg with 2 tsp of cool water. Use a pastry brush to brush a light layer of the egg onto the surface of each Bourekas. 7. Bake the Bourekas for about 30 minutes on the middle rack. Bake till golden brown and cooked through
