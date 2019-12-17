Ingredients (serves 8-10):
-32 ounces vanilla almond milk, sweetened
- 6 ounces 100% cacao chocolate
- 6 Tbsp milk chocolate
-4 ounces peppermint schnapps
-4 ounces vanilla vodka
-Pinch of salt
-peppermint candy for garnish, optional
Stove Top Directions:
1. Combine sweetened vanilla almond milk, cacao, and milk chocolate in a saucepan, heat on medium heat until the chocolate is fully incorporated into the milk, about 6 minutes.
2. Let the chocolate cool, partly, about 5 minutes
3. Combine chocolate mixture with peppermint schnapps and vanilla vodka
4. Serve in a mug topped with crushed peppermint candy, if desired
