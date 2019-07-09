BOILED PEANUTS
3 pounds of green/raw peanuts in shell
Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt
SEASONING MIXTURE
2 T toasted coriander seed, coarsely ground
2 T Kashmiri chile powder
2 limes, zested
Add two gallons of warm water (7.5 kg by weight) to a large stockpot. Add 378 g of kosher salt. Stir the salt into the water until it dissolves.
Wash the peanuts in warm water. They can soak in the sink and agitated so the dirt, if any falls to the bottom. Drain the peanuts and add them to the stockpot and put the mixture on high heat and let it come to a boil. Stir the mixture. Bring the heat to medium high and continue to cook for about 2-3 hours. If you feel the water level is getting low, add some more water to cover. Depending on what type of peanuts you are buying, the cook could take anywhere from 2-4 hours. The younger the peanuts, the quicker they will cook.
In the meantime, make your seasoning mixture by combining the coriander seed, chile powder and lime zest.
Test the peanuts by taking some out, cracking them open and eating them. Perfect boiled peanuts are juicy, fully tender and still have great peanut flavor. If they still seem toothsome, let them go a little longer. Once they are finished, turn the heat off and let them cool in the liquid for another 2 hours.
Once done, strain them from the pot and put some in a bowl and toss them with as much seasoning as your heart desires. It's also fun to open the peanuts and season them directly. Put them in some containers, paper bags or whatever you got and enjoy one of the world's best snacks.
