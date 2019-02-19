Yield: 12 muffins (2 per serving)
prep time: 10 minutes
cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
1½ cups finely ground blanched almond flour
½ cup granular erythritol
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
¼ cup sour cream
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup fresh blueberries
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a standard-size 12-well muffin pan.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the almond flour, erythritol, baking powder, and salt.
- In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the eggs, then stir in the sour cream and vanilla extract. Slowly add the flour mixture, stirring until well blended. Gently stir in the blueberries.
- Pour the batter into the prepared muffin pan, filling each well about three-quarters full. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the tops are lightly browned and a toothpick or tester inserted in the middle of a muffin comes out clean.
- Allow the muffins to cool completely before removing from the pan. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days or in the refrigerator for up to a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.