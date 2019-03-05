Ingredients
- 4 cups of blueberries (fresh or frozen)
- ¼ cup of blueberry moonshine
- 2 cups of maple syrup
- ¼ cup of sugar
- 1/8 cup of flour
Directions
- Add blueberries, sugar and moonshine to a pot and cook down. Once combined, add in maple syrup.
- Remove two cups of the mixture and whisk with flour in a separate bowl.
- Add blueberry and flour mixture back into the first pot and bring everything to a boil until thickened to your liking.
