Ingredients
- 1/2 cup low-fat milk
- 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1/3 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup chopped almonds
- 1 tablespoon flax meal
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1 tablespoon honey
Instructions
- In small bowl or 12-ounce jar, combine first 6 ingredients (milk through cardamom), reserving 1 tablespoon of the chopped almonds for topping, and stir until well combined. Top with blueberries and chopped almonds. Cover and refrigerate overnight or at least 6 hours. Drizzle with honey just before
