Makes 1 (8½x4½-inch) loaf
We spiked the traditional banana bread formula with a double dose of crème fraîche (in the batter and the glaze) to tenderize the crumb and offer a touch of tang to round out the flavor.
⅓ cup plus 2 teaspoons (86 grams) unsalted butter, softened
½ cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
2 large eggs (100 grams)
1⅔ cups (208 grams) all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoon (3.75 grams) baking soda
¾ teaspoon (3.75 grams) baking powder
½ teaspoon (1.5 grams) kosher salt
1⅛ cups (255 grams) mashed banana (about 3 medium bananas)
¼ cup (60 grams) crème fraîche
¼ cup (85 grams) honey
1 teaspoon (4 grams) vanilla extract
½ teaspoon (2 grams) almond extract
1 cup (170 grams) fresh blueberries
¾ cup (85 grams) slivered almonds
Crème Fraîche Glaze (recipe follows)
Garnish: toasted sliced almonds
- Preheat oven to 325°F (170°C). Butter and flour an 8½x4½-inch loaf pan.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugar at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to
4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together mashed banana, crème fraîche, honey, and extracts. With mixer on low speed, add banana mixture to butter mixture, beating until combined. Gradually add flour mixture, beating just until combined. Fold in blueberries and almonds. Spoon batter into prepared pan, smoothing top with an offset spatula.
- Bake for 30 minutes. Cover with foil, and bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 40 minutes more. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack. Spoon Crème Fraîche Glaze over cooled loaf. Garnish with almonds, if desired.
Crème Fraîche Glaze
Makes ½ cup
½ cup (60 grams) confectioners’ sugar
¼ cup (60 grams) crème fraîche
½ tablespoon (7.5 grams) whole milk
- In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients until smooth. Use immediately.
