One Chicken Quartered
1 Cup Avocado Oil (Unlike vegetable or soybean oils, it's low in saturated fats and it's packed with Heart Healthy Monounsaturated Fats. Unlike Canola or Vegetable oil, it's not chemically processed.
1/4 Cup Cayenne Pepper
1 tbsp Habanero
2 tbsp Ground Pepper
1 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 tsp Onion Powder
1 tsp Garlic Powder
1 tbsp of Kosher Salt
Surprise Guest! Cumin, 1 tbsp
Recipe:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Place quartered chicken on baking sheet evenly spaced
Use 1/2 of the following ingredients to season the chicken: salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and cumin
Mix together avocado oil and the remaining ingredients to make the hot chicken paste
After 15 minutes (1/2 way through cook time) remove from oven and
Coat chicken by brushing paste on generously leaving about 1/2 for final coat
Place chicken back in oven for remaining 15 minutes
After chicken has spent 30 minutes in the oven remove and coat with remaining paste and serve!
