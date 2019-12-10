Ingredients
6 ounces Belle Meade Bourbon
2 ounces Louisa’s Liqueur
6 each Egg yolks [and egg whites]
.5 cupsSugar [yield an additional 2 tablespoons]
1.5 pints Whole milk
1.5 cups Heavy cream
6 dashes Angostura Bitters
To garnish Nutmeg
Procedure
In a large mixing bowl beat the egg yolks until light in color and then slowly add in .5 cups of sugar and beat until it’s dissolved.
Then mix in milk, heavy cream, Louisa’s Liqueur, Belle Meade Bourbon, and bitters, until well incorporated.
Chill this mix while you move to the next step.
In a separate large mixing bowl, beat the egg whites until they have soft peaks and then add 2 tablespoons of sugar and beat until you have hard peaks. Then, slowly fold the chilled ingredients from step one into the egg whites and then place all of the ingredients into the refrigerator.
Serve well chilled in your favorite festive holiday ware. Grate fresh nutmeg over the top.
NOTE: Whip the mix again before serving to regain the desired consistency if the mix has settled too much for preference.
