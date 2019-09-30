Ingredients
1 Marinated catfish filet
2 tablespoons of blackening seasoning for the catfish and shrimp
2 oz oil
3 shrimp
1 tablespoon of parsley
1 tablespoon of salt for the shrimp
1 teaspoon of ground black pepper for the shrimp
6 oz of creole sauce
6 oz of seafood rice
Directions:
1.) Sprinkle the fish and shrimp with blackening seasoning
2.) Place 1 oz of oil in a sauté pan and turn on med-high heat
3.) Lay the catfish top side down in sauté pan, cook for 3 minutes and flip
4.) Remove fish from pan
5.) Add 1 oz of oil to sauté pan and add the seasoned shrimp, cook for 1 minute then flip
6.) Heat a separate sauté pan to med-high heat, add 6 oz of seafood rice, cook 4-5 minutes until warm
7.) After flipping the shrimp, add 6 oz of creole sauce to the pan and cook until the sauce comes to a boil
8.) Take the rice from the pan and flip it onto the plate
9.) Stack the catfish on top of the rice and place the shrimp on top of the blackened catfish
10.) Pour the sauce around the plate and sprinkle blackening seasoning and parsley around the rim for garnish
11.) Serve and enjoy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.