Prep Time:10 Min Cook Time: 35 Min

Ingredients

3 cups heavy cream

6 Russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/8 inch slices with mandolin working best

Salt and pepper

1 whole garlic clove peeled

1 cup grated Gruyere cheese

2 tablespoons chopped chives

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Bring 2 cups heavy cream to a summer in medium saucepan.

Add potatoes, salt and pepper Cook for 3 minutes

Rub garlic clove on bottom and sides of an 8 inch casserole or baking dish

Add the potatoes and cream mixture, and top with Gruyere cheese

Bake for 30 min

Top with Chives

Let rest for 10 minutes before serving

