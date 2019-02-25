Prep Time:10 Min Cook Time: 35 Min
Ingredients
3 cups heavy cream
6 Russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/8 inch slices with mandolin working best
Salt and pepper
1 whole garlic clove peeled
1 cup grated Gruyere cheese
2 tablespoons chopped chives
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Bring 2 cups heavy cream to a summer in medium saucepan.
Add potatoes, salt and pepper Cook for 3 minutes
Rub garlic clove on bottom and sides of an 8 inch casserole or baking dish
Add the potatoes and cream mixture, and top with Gruyere cheese
Bake for 30 min
Top with Chives
Let rest for 10 minutes before serving
