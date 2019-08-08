INGREDIENTS
21 g (2 ea.) Prepared Oysters
14 g Seasoned Masa
14 g (1 TBSP)
Oyster Sauce
1 (4”) White Corn Tortilla
Cilantro Garnish, no stems
Step 1: Remove oysters from buttermilk and dredge in seasoned masa with a wire basket. Shake oﬀ excess.
Step 2: Fry oysters in a deep fryer set to 350°F until crisp and golden brown.
Step 3: Drain in fry basket then transfer to a “Save-A-Day” paper plate.
Step 4: Spoon oyster sauce onto a warm tortilla. Place oysters on top.
Finish with cilantro. Serve on a tray with 1 lime wedge per 3 tacos.
