Salted Butter - 20#
Light Brown Sugar - 20.16#
Eggs - 10.88#
Vanilla - 1.25#
Flour - 29.5#
Salt - .536#
Baking Soda - .376#
1000 CT Chocolate Chips - 63#
Total - 145.70#
Approximately 80 Containers
Pack 25 Cookies per container
Double Rack - 345 degrees for 17 minutes
Single Rack - 345 degrees for 16 minutes
24 Cookies per tray
