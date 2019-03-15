Homemade is always best – so skip all the added fat and calories by rolling and baking your own egg rolls at home. They’re way easier to make than you think!
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Makes: 16
Ingredients:
3 tbsp (45 mL) canola oil, divided
3 cups (750 mL) coleslaw blend
2 cups (500 mL) bean sprouts
1/4 cup (60 mL) chopped green onion
2 tsp (10 mL) minced fresh ginger
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup (250 mL) chopped Kentucky Legend QTR Sliced Turkey
1 tbsp (15 mL) soy sauce
2 tsp (10 mL) rice wine vinegar
2 tsp (10 mL) sesame oil
16 egg roll wrappers
Plum sauce
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425ºF (220°C). Line large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
Heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil in large nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat; cook coleslaw blend, bean sprouts, green onion, ginger and garlic for about 3 minutes or until softened. Add turkey, soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil; cook for about 2 minutes or until heated through. Remove from heat and let cool completely.
On work surface, lay 1 egg roll wrapper. Spoon some filling along bottom third of wrapper. Fold bottom over filling, bring in sides and roll up tightly to enclose. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.
Arrange egg rolls on prepared pan, about 1 inch (2.5 cm) apart. Brush all over with remaining canola oil. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until golden brown all over. Serve with plum sauce for dipping.
