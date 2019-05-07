1 medium eggplant
olive oil for drizzling
1/2 lb. capellini, or spaghetti
3-4 tablespoons butter
½ cup grated parmigiano, divided
6-8 fresh basil leaves, roughly torn
3-4 thyme sprigs, leaves removed, stems discarded
1 cup tomato sauce
Preheat oven 400 degrees.
Trim off the bottom and stem of the eggplant. Peel it using a vegetable peeler and slice eggplant into1/4 -inch slices.
Line a sheet pan with foil and lightly coat with olive oil. Lay out eggplant slices in one layer. Drizzling a little olive oil. Season well with salt & pepper. Bake for about 15 minutes until softened and slightly browned.
In a large bowl, combine the butter and ¼ cup of the grated cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the torn fresh basil leaves & thyme leaves.
Cook the capellini or spaghetti in boiling water until al dente. Drain. Add the cooked pasta to butter mixture and mix to coat well.
Place 2-3 tablespoons of pasta on top of an eggplant slice. Roll up the eggplant around the pasta and place it in a buttered oven-proof baking dish, seam side down. Repeat with all the eggplant slices. Spoon a thick layer of tomato sauce on top of the eggplant rolls. Sprinkle with the remaining grated cheese. Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until sauce is bubbly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.