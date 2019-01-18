Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Makes: 12
Ingredients:
1 cup (250 mL) chopped Kentucky Legend QTR Sliced Ham
1 cup (250 mL) small broccoli florets
1 cup (250 mL) shredded mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup (60 mL) finely chopped green onion
12 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup (125 mL) 35% whipping cream
1 tbsp (15 mL) Dijon mustard
1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350ºF (180ºC). Grease 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
Toss together ham, broccoli, mozzarella and green onion; divide evenly among muffin cups. Whisk together eggs, cream, mustard, salt and pepper; pour slowly into muffin cups.
Bake for 22 to 25 minutes or until puffed and golden brown; let cool slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Tip: Can be covered and refrigerated for up to 5 days.
