CAKE INGREDIENTS
- 1 box chocolate cake mix
- eggs per box instructions
- oil per box instructions
- water per box instructions
FILLING INGREDIENTS
- 1 14- oz. sweetened condensed milk
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
- 1/3 cup dark cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup Baileys
FROSTING INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup butter room temperature
- 5 cups. powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup Baileys
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Preheat the oven to 350 and prepare the baking dish with baking spray.
Prepare the chocolate cake mix according to the package directions.
Once the batter is made, pour the cake batter into the prepared pan and bake for 25 minutes.
Once the cake has baked let it cool to room temperature.
Poke holes all over the cake.
Then make the filling.
In a medium bowl, add the sweetened condensed milk, heavy cream, cocoa powder, and Baileys and mix well using a whisk.
Pour the Baileys filling over poke holes and spread evenly.
Refrigerate the cake for 1 to 2 hours.
In a large bowl and a mixer, add butter, powdered sugar, Baileys, cocoa powder, vanilla, and salt.
Mix until smooth and fluffy and then spread frosting over cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.