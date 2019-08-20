Ingredients (5 servings)
- 1lb raw tuna cubed
- ¼ cup B1281’s Special Shoyu Marinade Sauce
- ¼ cup green onion sliced
- ½ tsp sea salt
- ½ tbs tobiko
- ½ tbs kakui nut
Instructions
- Cut chain off of tuna loin.
- Cube tuna into ½ in pieces.
- Combine tuna, sea salt, green onion, and tobiko in a mixing bowl.
- Gradually add in the shoyu marinade until desired taste and shine.
- Garnish with lotus chips, garlic chips, green onion and sesame seeds.
