Homemade Cashew Milk:
1 cup raw cashews
4 cups water
2 tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp maple syrup
Make your milk: Soak cashews in water for 4 hours or overnight (if using a Vitamix or other high speed blender, you can skip this step). Drain the cashews and rinse. Add cashews and 2 cups of water to the blender. Starting on a low speed, blend cashews until totally pulverized. Add remaining ingredients and blend until incorporated. Strain through a ﬁne mesh strainer or nut milk bag. Set aside
Pastry Crust:
1/2 cup of homemade cashew milk (or other nut milk)
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
2 cups gluten free ﬂour blend (I used Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-1)
1/2 cup tapioca ﬂour
2 tbs coconut sugar
1 tsp Himalayan pink salt
1 cup solid, unreﬁned coconut oil
Apple ﬁlling:
10 medium apples (I used a mix of Fuji, Gala, and Honeycrisp)
3/4 cups coconut sugar
1/4 cup apple cider
2 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1/4 tsp Himalayan pink salt
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice
1 tbsp arrowroot starch
Finishing:
Cashew milk
2 tbsp coconut sugar
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
Crust:
1. Combine cashew milk and apple cider vinegar and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.
2. In the bowl of a food processor, add gluten free ﬂour, tapioca ﬂour, coconut sugar, and salt. Pulse to combine. Add the solid coconut oil and pulse until incorporated. With the processor running, add the nut milk. The mixture should be a little crumbly but hold together when you squeeze some together. If the mixture is too dry, add nut milk 1 tsp at a time. If the mixture is too wet, add ﬂour 1 tbsp at a time.
3. Transfer the dough onto a piece of parchment paper. Split into two balls and work the dough into two smooth 1-2” thick disks. Rest the pastry at room temperature while you make the apple ﬁlling.
Apple Filling:
1. Peel and slice the apples about 1/4” thick. Using your hands, toss the apples with the coconut sugar, cider, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, vanilla, and lemon juice. Place the apples and juices in a large pot and cook on medium, stirring frequently, allowing the juices to simmer for 10-15 minutes. The apples should be fork tender. Remove from heat and stir in the arrowroot starch.
Prepare The Pastry:
1. While your apples are cooling, brush your pie dish with coconut oil.
2. Roll out the ﬁrst pastry disk until it is about 1/8” thick and around 12” in diameter. If your crust is cracking, you can warm it up a bit with your ﬁngers or sprinkle a bit of leftover milk on it. Roll the pie crust onto your rolling pin, keeping the parchment in tact. Flip over the pin so that the pastry is facing the pie plate. Center the pastry and gently unroll, removing the parchment. Use your ﬁngers to smush the crust around the pie plate until even. Set aside.
3. Roll out the other pastry disk to about 1/4” thick. Use cookie cutters or a knife to cut out shapes for your top crust.
Assemble The Pie:
1. Strain the apple mixture to drain oﬀ the juices. Pour the apples into the lined pie plate.
2. Gently lift your pastry cutouts and design your top crust. (Extra tip: I shape my leftover dough into round cookies, brush them with nut milk, sprinkle cinnamon and coconut sugar on top and bake for 12 min for the most amazing crust cookies.)
3. Place the pie in the freezer for 15 minutes.
4. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
5. Pull the pie from the freezer and brush with nut milk. Sprinkle generously with the cinnamon and coconut sugar mixture.
6. Bake for 50 min, rotating the pan halfway through making. If your pie is getting too dark, lay a sheet of foil over the top.
7. Your pie is done when the pastry is golden brown and you can hear the juices bubbling in the center.
8. Cool the pie for 2 hours before slicing
9. Serve with ice cream if desired. Stuﬀ your face.
10.Store the apple pie covered at room temperature for up to two days.
*adapted from Vanilla and Bean apple pie recipe
