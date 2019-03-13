INGREDIENTS:
4 tbsp. olive oil, divided, plus more for baking sheets
12 oz. mixed mushrooms (such as button, oyster, and shiitake), thinly sliced
2 leeks, thinly sliced (white parts only)
2-3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
1 tablespoon finely minced fresh thyme leaves
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 frozen cauliflower crust
Fresh asparagus stalks, cut into 2 inch sticks (about 1 cup)
2 oz. fresh goat cheese, crumbled
4 oz. grated parmesan cheese
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper
6-8 ounces of leftover rotisserie, grilled, or baked chicken
Mixed greens salad, for serving
INSTRUCTIONS:
Heat oven to 425, drizzle asparagus with olive oil, salt and pepper, and roast for about 10 minutes. (If you have leftover grilled asparagus from a previous dinner, just use that and skip this step). Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add leeks and mushrooms, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and tender, about 8 minutes. Add garlic & thyme, and saute for 1 minute more.
Place frozen cauliflower crust on a pizza stone. Top dough with the leek & mushroom mixture, asparagus, goat cheese, parmesan, red pepper, and chicken dividing evenly. Season with salt and pepper. Brush edges of dough with remaining tablespoon oil.
Bake, rotating the sheets front to back and top to bottom halfway through, until crust is golden brown, and according to the time on the package.
If needed, broil the top of the pizza to your liking, then sprinkle with more fresh thyme and a drizzle of olive oil before serving.
