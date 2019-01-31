1 egg
2 tablespoons vanilla Greek yogurt (sweetened with stevia; if you don’t do dairy - use applesauce!)
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (100% cacao)
1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
2 tablespoons cassava flour
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1 tablespoon dark chocolate chips
4 fresh raspberries
1. In a small bowl, whisk egg for 1 minute with a fork. Add yogurt, maple syrup and cocoa powder, stirring until smooth and all the cocoa powder has been absorbed.
2. Add in flour and baking powder, and stir just until mixed. Pour mixture into a large mug sprayed with nonstick spray. Sprinkle in 2 teaspoons of dark chocolate chips. Microwave on high for 1 minute (possibly 30 more seconds depending on your microwave. OR you can bake it for 15 minutes at 400 degrees!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.