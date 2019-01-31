- 6 Ounces of your favorite mushroom variety, finely chopped (suggested: crimini or white button)
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- iceberg lettuce cups, sliced tomatoes, other toppings
Add chopped mushrooms, ground meat and salt into a large bowl and mix until combined. Form into 4-5 large patties or 6 smaller patties.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the burger patties approximately 4 minutes per side, or to your preferred level of doneness. Remove burger patties from heat.
- Assemble burgers onto beds of iceberg lettuce, and top with your favorite toppings and condiments.
