Broccoli
Ingredients:
1 large head of broccoli
2 tsp Amritsari spice blend
1 tsp salt
Juice of 1 lemon
Moilee Sauce
Ingredients:
2 tbsp sunflower oil
1 tsp black mustard seeds
10 curry leaves
25g fresh root ginger (peeled and chopped)
10 garlic cloves (chopped)
3 medium white onions (very thinly sliced)
4 bird’s eye chilies (seeds in, chopped)
1 ½ tsp ground turmeric
2 tsp salt
Juice of 1 lemon
750ml coconut milk
Method:
- Chop the broccoli into florets and add to a bowl with the spice blend, salt and lemon juice. Stir to coat the florets, then set aside to marinate for 20 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 220 degrees C/200 degrees C fan/gas mark 7
- Lay the marinated broccoli on a baking sheet lined with greaseproof paper and roast in the oven for 5-6 minutes. Test if it’s cooked by piercing it with the tip of a sharp knife; it shouldn’t be too soft, it needs to have a bite.
- Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. Heat the oil in a deep pan over a medium heat, then add the mustard seeds. When they start popping, add the curry leaves and stir for 30 seconds, then add the ginger and garlic and cook for 1 minute.
- Add the onions and cook until translucent (around 8 minutes)
- Add the chilies, turmeric, salt, lemon juice and coconut milk, mix well, then bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes to reduce a bit.
- Remove from the heat and leave to cool.
- When cool, blend to a smooth sauce in a food processor. Add back to the pan and cook for a further 6 minutes.
- To serve, spoon the sauce into soup bowls and place the cooked broccoli in each bowl.
