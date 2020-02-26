-8 oz Bear Creek Farm All Natural Angus Beef
-Lettuce
-Coca Cola Onions
-1 yellow onion(diced)
-1 TBSP canola oil
-pinch salt
-pinch black pepper
-3 oz. coca cola
-Spicy 1000 Island Dressing
-1 cup mayo
-6 TBSP Ketchup
-1/2 cup sweet relish
-2 TBSP Louisiana Hot Sauce
-3 TBSP Sriracha
-White Cheddar
-Brioche Bun
-Thick sliced country ham
