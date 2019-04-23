Ingredients
- 1 2/3 cups Cassava Flour
- 1/3 cup Organic Coconut Sugar
- 3/4 tsp Baking Soda
- 3/4 tsp Salt
- 2 1/2 tsp Poppy Seeds
- 1/2 cup Sliced Almonds divided
- 1 1/3 cups Unsweetened Applesauce
- 1/3 cup Maple Syrup
- 2 Eggs
- 1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 1 tsp Almond Extract
- 1 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a standard muffin pan with paper liners and spray with pan spray.
- In a medium bowl, combine Bob’s Red Mill Cassava Flour, Bob’s Red Mill Coconut Sugar, baking soda, salt, Bob’s Red Mill Poppy Seeds and 1/4 cup sliced almonds.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together applesauce, maple syrup, eggs, extracts and vinegar. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix well to combine.
- Portion 1/3 cup of batter into each prepared muffin cup. Sprinkle muffins with remaining 1/4 cup sliced almonds.
- Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. Let sit for 10 minutes before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.