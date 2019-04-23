Ingredients

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a standard muffin pan with paper liners and spray with pan spray.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine Bob’s Red Mill Cassava Flour, Bob’s Red Mill Coconut Sugar, baking soda, salt, Bob’s Red Mill Poppy Seeds and 1/4 cup sliced almonds.
  3. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together applesauce, maple syrup, eggs, extracts and vinegar. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix well to combine.
  4. Portion 1/3 cup of batter into each prepared muffin cup. Sprinkle muffins with remaining 1/4 cup sliced almonds.
  5. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. Let sit for 10 minutes before serving.

