Ingredients
1/2 cup chopped Pecans or walnuts (glazed or not)
1/2 cup thinly sliced granny smith apple soaked in lemon juice (1 lemon) and 1 TBSP of sugar
2/3 cup each sweetened dried cranberries and blueberries
1 container of caramel sauce
1 (17 1/4-ounce) package frozen puff pastry (2) sheets, thawed
1 (8-ounce) 4 1/4-inch diameter round Brie cheese
Flour – As needed
Preparation:
- Heat oven to 400°F. Grease a baking pan/serving bake-able dish; set aside.
- Combine nuts, cranberries/blueberries in bowl; set aside.
- Place 1 slightly thawed pastry sheet on lightly floured surface.
- Using small sharp knife score the middle of cheese ½ into cheese. Now pull your fishing line through the cheese firmly to separate. Or just use a knife and cult all the way through. 😊 Set center of cheese aside.
- Evenly press walnut-cranberry mixture into one side of cheese. Squeeze your caramel sauce all over you nut/fruit mixture. Now evenly lay the sliced apples over the caramel. Gently place the top Brie cheese wheel on top of the apples. Push down gently, not to crack it.
- Place filled Brie cheese in center of pastry sheet. Gather pastry up around Brie, holding firmly at top; pinch edges of pastry to seal. Alternate brushing egg was to seal. Check for holes in pastry, patching with extra pastry, if needed. Decorate top with star-shaped pastry cut-outs, if desired.
- Brush the egg wash over the top of pastry. Bake 38-42 minutes or until medium golden brown. (Brie may leak when baking.) Let stand 15 minutes to allow Brie to set.
- Serve with fried tortillas or crackers.
