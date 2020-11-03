NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett tells News4 that we could expect to see results as early as 7:30PM.
He also adds that there have been only a few minor issues that they’ve been aware of, and they’ve been worked out.
The results we see at 7:30PM are most likely only going to be early voting numbers. He warns that it could be a late night.
“We have stressed that if the choice is between accuracy and speed, we're picking accuracy,” Hargett said.
