NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education announced another round of video lessons set to air on PBS statewide.
The lessons are called the Winter Foundations Bootcamp, and will focus on literacy and math skills for students K-2.
We have a new series of academic instructional videos that will air on PBS statewide, focusing on K-2 literacy & math foundational skills. The Winter Foundations Bootcamp will begin Nov. 30 & run through January. Click for the schedule and more info: https://t.co/nRnYCVUeaz— TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) November 17, 2020
The lessons begin on November 30 and run through the end of January.
The program will run on PBS weekdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Central Time.
While the majority of lessons will focus on providing instruction for grades K-2, programming will also include Pre-K lessons and science lessons for grades 3-5, according to the TDOE website.
For more information on the TDOE/PBS Winter Bootcamp programming click our News Links tab below:
