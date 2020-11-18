NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education announced another round of video lessons set to air on PBS statewide.

The lessons are called the Winter Foundations Bootcamp, and will focus on literacy and math skills for students K-2.

The lessons begin on November 30 and run through the end of January.

The program will run on PBS weekdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Central Time.

While the majority of lessons will focus on providing instruction for grades K-2, programming will also include Pre-K lessons and science lessons for grades 3-5, according to the TDOE website.

