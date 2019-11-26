THE TITANS HAD THE DAY OFF, BUT ONE OF THEIR PLAYERS TOOK ADVANTAGE OF THE FREE TIME AT A NASHVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.
TYE SMITH PLAYS DEFENSE, BUT HE WAS ON OFFENSE TODAY, BUYING THANKSGIVING LUNCH FOR EVERY CHILD IN SCHOOL.
NEWS 4'S TERRY BULGER WAS THERE.
" Ha ha ha ha ha"
It's hard not to laugh with the high energy funny Kindergartern kids at Buena Vista Elementary in Nashville.
Titans Cornerback Tye Smith bought more than 200 of them a Thanksgiving Lunch today with all the trimmings.
It's not his first act of giving.
" It's something near and dear to my heart, it's the holiday season, I was here a couple weeks ago I took a class on an ABC Food Trip felt a connection to this school."
Tye and the Titans have been together on the Field for 3 years, off the field his motto and website his called Simple Greatness.
Helping kids find an inner strength that can help get them through tough times.
The heart to give and not give up, the heart to be a better genuine person to a loving person the heart not to give up on any situations you need help in."
A Perfect Platform for 5 years old, obsessed with TV and that camera, and just maybe a career in broadcasting.
" My name is Victoria and I reach out among you it's amazing and we'll be right back after the commercial....
Or just toss it to Tom and Tracy
Terry Bulger News 4.
