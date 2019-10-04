20 years ago, the Greatest Play in Tennessee Titans History happened.
With 16 second left in a Playoff Game and the Titans trailing by a point it looked like that year's Super Bowl dream was gone.
Right then the Music City Miracle was Born.
Terry Bulger shows us.
" We had a tackle here a guard here.."
From his Franklin home former Titans special teams coach Alan Lowry remembers the play he called Homerun Throwback.
" The first time I'd used it in 18 years, I had it for 18 years and never used it."
Last second sideline strategy and deception.
" We get the kick and it comes down here to Lorenzo Neal."
" And then Frank throws the ball to Dyson."
" Yes I was thinking so far so good."
" That's how the play was set up and Dyson went all the way down the sideline..."
<< nat snd Mike Keith....It's a Miracle..."
Retired from the Pro Game Alan looks back at the play with modesty.
" Everything went the way it was supposed to."
Knowing deep down the play will be his legacy.
" By far the best play we've had and the people are still talking about it.
Terry Bulger News 4
