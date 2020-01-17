Whatever it takes is the goal when it comes to getting a Titans Victory Sunday
A couple of Nashville musicians have put together a rap song designed to Fire up the crowd.
News 4's Terry Bulger likes the lyrics and the beat.
" Man we've got Tannehiill, how beating us Titan up Titan Up.
When Record Producer Kason KP Pope brings in the music you really get the point.
" We got Derrick Henry, Titan up Titan up
A catchy beat, and easy lryic is what Trey Sneed and his friends at 19808 Productions do.
Their rap song Titan up explains itself.
" You're gonna have to raise your level of competition, your defense needs to Titan Up, you're offense needs to Titan up.
Everyone here native Nashvillians and from day one Titans fans.
They know how big all of this is.
" The hope is we're going to the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl, the hope is go to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl and this is a record where the fans can sing, Titan up and we just hope the Titans like it.
" Tighten up tighten up, tighten up
Hard not too, whether you're singing or rapping.
A Nashville musical effort hoping to make a difference Sunday.
" I hope it gets them hyped up, I hope it gets them riled up."
Terry Bulger News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.