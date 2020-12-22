Most Popular
- A grieving father is left with more questions than answers after losing wife, son to murder
- Current State COVID-19 Cases
- Tennessee falls back to second highest COVID-19 case rate in the country
- NorthCrest Medical Center activates 'Disaster Status'
- Gov. Lee signs Executive Order limiting gatherings before holidays
- Son of “Bullets Have No Eyes” Founder Fatally Shot, She says “I'm Going to Really, Really Fight Now for Gun Violence."
- Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee tests positive for COVID-19
- Rosepepper Server Gets Big Tip from YouTuber Traveling the Country
- Jupiter and Saturn forming the 'Christmas Star' in rare astronomical event
- Shaq helping Nashville families during holidays
